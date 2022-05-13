Advertisement

Bluefield beats Wyoming East to claim sectional title

WVSSAC Sectional Baseball
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield hosted Wyoming East at Bowen Field on Thursday for the Class AA: Region 3, Section 1 title.

Wyoming East jumped out in front, but Kerry Collins proved to be key on the mound for the Beavers. He racked up 13 K’s in his five inning outing, including four in the top of the second.

Bluefield was able to get some offense going to win it: 4-2.

Ryker Brown closed the door on the mound, pitching the final two innings for Bluefield.

The Beavers are the Class AA: Region 3, Section 1 Champion. They will face Shady Spring or Independence in regional play.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Michelle and Cheryl's home on fire on Union Street
Family’s home destroyed by fire
Students raise money for injured student's family
Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate
Midland Trail vs. Greenbrier West
Midland Trail scores eight in the seventh to win sectional title
Branham mug
UPDATE: Suspect in police custody after two shot at Beckley Country Inn & Suites

Latest News

Beckley vs. Princeton
Beckley & Independence advance to title games; Midland Trail & Summers County avoid elimination
Fairmont State vs. Concord
Concord crushes Fairmont State in opening round of MEC Tournament
Midland Trail vs. Greenbrier West
Midland Trail scores eight in the seventh to win sectional title
James Long
James Long returns as Best Virginia head coach for TBT