Bluefield beats Wyoming East to claim sectional title

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield hosted Wyoming East at Bowen Field on Thursday for the Class AA: Region 3, Section 1 title.

Wyoming East jumped out in front, but Kerry Collins proved to be key on the mound for the Beavers. He racked up 13 K’s in his five inning outing, including four in the top of the second.

Bluefield was able to get some offense going to win it: 4-2.

Ryker Brown closed the door on the mound, pitching the final two innings for Bluefield.

The Beavers are the Class AA: Region 3, Section 1 Champion. They will face Shady Spring or Independence in regional play.

