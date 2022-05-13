Beckley & Independence advance to title games; Midland Trail & Summers County avoid elimination
WVSSAC Sectional Baseball
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Elimination match ups continued on the baseball diamond Thursday...
CLASS AAA: Region 3, Section 2
Beckley 7 - Princeton 4
Beckley will play Greenbrier East for the sectional title on Friday.
CLASS AA: Region 3, Section 2
Independence 10 - Nicholas County 0
Independence will play Shady Spring for the sectional title on Friday.
CLASS A: Region 3, Section 1
Summers County 13 - Mount View 2
Summers County will play James Monroe in another elimination game on Friday.
CLASS A: Region 3, Section 2
Midland Trail 7 - Pocahontas County 6
Midland Trail will play Greenbrier West in another elimination game on Friday.
