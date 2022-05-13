Beckley & Independence advance to title games; Midland Trail & Summers County avoid elimination

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Elimination match ups continued on the baseball diamond Thursday...

CLASS AAA: Region 3, Section 2

Beckley 7 - Princeton 4

Beckley will play Greenbrier East for the sectional title on Friday.

CLASS AA: Region 3, Section 2

Independence 10 - Nicholas County 0

Independence will play Shady Spring for the sectional title on Friday.

CLASS A: Region 3, Section 1

Summers County 13 - Mount View 2

Summers County will play James Monroe in another elimination game on Friday.

CLASS A: Region 3, Section 2

Midland Trail 7 - Pocahontas County 6

Midland Trail will play Greenbrier West in another elimination game on Friday.

