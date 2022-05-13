Advertisement

Annual Police Memorial held in Fayetteville

Fayette County Police Memorial
Fayette County Police Memorial(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Friday, May 13, members of the Fayette County community joined at the courthouse for the town’s annual Police Memorial Service.

Each year, the service is put on by the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 118 to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by losing their lives in the line of duty.

Since 1863, West Virginia has lost more than 200 police officers. Today, the family, friends and brothers and sisters in service gathered to pay their respects.

Glenn Chapman, Fayetteville Chief of Police, shared the importance of coming together each year to keep the memory alive.

“We try to do this every year because, although the officers have sacrificed their lives for us and the community. We want to remember them and never forget them. We just commend them for the sacrifice they made for all of us in the community.”

The service concluded with current officers reading the name, rank and death date of every fallen officer in the state. Colonel Jan Cahill, Superintendent of the West Virginia State Police, served as this year’s keynote speaker.

