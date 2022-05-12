With Bates out of the House of Delegates, two new candidates to do battle for Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Delegate Mick Bates’ loss to Senator Rollan Roberts on Tuesday night has left his 44th District seat open for a new delegate.

Two candidates for the seat secured their party’s nomination on Tuesday night -- Todd Kirby for the Republicans and Tony Martin for the Democrats.

Both candidates discussed their battle plans for Beckley heading into the General Election in November.

Todd Kirby, who secured more than 500 votes, is a family law attorney and conservative who hopes to further the Republican agenda in Charleston.

“My goals would be to hold the Republican leadership to the goals stated in their platform. They do a good job on most issues. But I do think voters expect when they vote a Republican into office to implement Republican policies,” said Kirby.

Kirby was a vocal advocate of parents and students’ rights during the school mask debates and came to the defense of small businesses when Pandemic-era policies threatened to close their doors.

“If and when, and I’m sure it’s more of a when, the government wants to start shutting businesses down, masking children, coercing and making them do things they wouldn’t ordinarily do, if I’m in the statehouse or if I’m not in the statehouse, I’m going to be on the front lines working to stop it.”

While Del. Bates switched from the Democratic to Republican party ahead of the his Senate bid, Democratic nominee Tony Martin believes there is enough Democratic support to hold the seat. But he acknowledged that his issues aren’t red or blue.

“My whole platform is focused on what the people of Beckley have told me is most important to them. And that’s feeling safe on our streets, more opportunities for our young children to learn and grow, and tackling the drug problem.

With nearly 700 votes secured on Tuesday night, Martin said his plans for the district include everyone.

“I don’t believe they are Republican or Democratic issues. They’re people issues. And that’s my plan -- to be focused on the people.”

Both candidates will face off in the General Election in November.

