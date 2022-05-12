We’ll be gradually growing unsettled into this coming weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

With an easterly breeze developing into the evening, those along and east of I-77 will see a bit more cloud cover at times tonight, along with a few isolated showers. Those west look to stay mainly dry for a bit longer. Everyone will be mild and a bit more humid tonight, with low temps falling into the 50s for most.

DAY PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring gradually increasing cloud cover throughout the day from the southeast, and we look to see hit-or-miss showers and a few thunderstorms, especially during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 60s-mid 70s for most, with cooler temps likely east again vs. west. Friday night, we look to see a few more on and off showers and lingering clouds. Temps will stay on the warmer side, in the 50s and low 60s Friday night.

RAIN INTO THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

As low pressure continues to bring in moisture offshore, and another system nears our area from the west, we’ll grow even more unsettled into Saturday. Though severe weather is looking unlikely, rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day. A few heavier downpours at times will be possible. With more cloud cover, highs will be just on either side of the 70-degree mark for most.

RAIN NEXT WEEK (WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday will bring occasional showers and storms as well, with highs in the 70s. We look to stay a bit unsettled (but warm) into next week with occasional rain almost every day.....stay tuned...

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.