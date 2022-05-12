Advertisement

Second annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival to be held Saturday


By Annie Moore
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The 2nd annual Bill Withers Memorial Festival is happening this Saturday in Beckley.

After the strong turnout at last year’s event, the City of Beckley decided make the festival an annual tradition.

The festival kicks off at 10 a.m. with Sweet Treats at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway, an opportunity for local vendors to showcase their desert-making skills. Then, starting at 11 a.m., a variety of musicians will take the stage to pay tribute to Withers with some of his hit songs such as ‘Lean on me, Lovely Day, and Ain’t No Sunshine.”

“He’s our state’s biggest star. It’s important to spread his legacy and showcase the power of music, how someone from Beckley, West Virginia with dreams to be a song-writer made it so big. And we can show the kids that they can do the same thing,” said Matt Mullins, one of the organizers.

The El Mariachi Taco Truck will also be on site to provide food.

Organizers will also be using the opportunity to accept donations for a statue of Withers, which is also set to be located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. An account has been set up at the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) to accept donations specifically designated toward the Withers’ statue.

