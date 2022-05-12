James Long returns as Best Virginia head coach for TBT

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - James Long -- WVU Tech Head Men’s Basketball Coach -- will be returning as the head coach for team Best Virginia in TBT tournament play this summer.

WVU’s alumni squad just missed the quarterfinal round of the tournament in 2021.

This year’s West Virginia Regional will take place at the Charleston Coliseum -- July 24th-27th.

