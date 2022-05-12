Advertisement

In Focus: putting a spotlight on a 4Pals production

By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On this episode of In Focus, WVVA put the spotlight on an upcoming play at the Bluefield Arts Center .

Miles from Home: A Family’s Road to Hope and Healing, is about a little boy whose mom is struggling with addiction.

The writer of the play, Vain Colby, says this show is about removing the stigma surrounding addiction.

“I can come from a family who was addicted, we’ve dealt with this for a long time. When you have a family who is addicted to drugs, there is a shame. Sometimes it’s self imposed. Addiction is a disease. We have to remove the shame,” said Colby.

The show debuts Thursday May 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the debut show are $20 at the door.

A dinner show will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 13 & 14 and the weekend after, May 20 & 21. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the dinner portion of the night and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the dinner shows will be $35 at the door.

It is highly recommended and preferred that you call to reserve your spot for the dinner shows.

You can make reservations by calling 304-589-0339.

