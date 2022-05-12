Family’s home destroyed by fire

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Inside the ravages of the fire scorched much of the upstairs. But there’s also significant water damage to the home as well. Even with this devastation, Cheryl and Michelle Arnold-Hale say they’re grateful everyone made it out alive. Cheryl recalls the moments before the blaze broke out.

“We were out front having a cookout with some neighbors and talking with our neighbors across the street. Next thing we know somebody screams and says your house is on fire. Well we automatically looked up in the front of the house. We didn’t see anything,” said Cheryl.

Cheryl says that’s when her sons ran to the side of the house and found the backside in flames. That’s when she and her wife rushed to save their animals. Three dogs and a cat escaped, but smoke became a blinding wall preventing Michelle from retrieving a seven week old kitten upstairs.

“About two hours the fire department putting the flames out and working in the house one of the firemen brought her out and she was fine. She’s doing great today. So our little miracle,” said Michelle.

The couple has six adopted children and there’s sadness at the condition their home is in after the fire, but they say they realize “Things” can be replaced and they still have what matters the most.

“The material side of things is a hard pill to swallow. I am beyond grateful this it is only material stuff because it could’ve been our children or ourselves,” said Michelle.

The two say the community support they have received is beyond amazing. Right now they’re together staying with a family friend as they await word from a contractor to see if their home can be salvaged.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with their rebuilding effort, it can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/arnoldhale-familys-house-fire-and-loss?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

