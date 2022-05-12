Beckley Stratton Middle to host craft and vendor fair

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Beckley Stratton Middle School is taking a fresh approach to raising funds for its athletic and music programs. The school is hosting a craft and vendor fair on Friday and Saturday in its gymnasium.

According to organizer Amy Shumate, those who turn out will be able to purchase everything from homemade honey to handmade wreaths.

While proceeds from the sales will go to support the school’s athletic programs, she said money made on concessions will go to the school’s band and choir programs.

“These kids are our future. We need to invest in them instead of just coming to watch them. We need to show them the path to better themselves and better their school.”

The fair will last from 6-9 p.m. on Friday and 9-3 p.m. on Saturday.

The cost to attend is $2 for adults. Children are free.

