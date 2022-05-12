Another beautiful day today but rain is on the way

Sunny skies are expected once again this morning, but we will notice increasing cloud cover by late afternoon. Some clouds will build in mainly along and east of I-77 as low pressure off the Atlantic coast spins a bit of moisture in our direction. Highs this afternoon will range from the low 70s to the low 80s for our lower elevations, with more sun on the western side of the mountains today.

Cloud cover will increase overnight, but aside from a few stray showers, most will still stay dry. Temperatures will get down into the 50s for most tonight and some may stay in the low 60s all night long.

A better chance of rain moves in this weekend. Tomorrow, we will see a mix of sun, clouds, and scattered showers. Rain will be rather hit-or-miss to end the workweek.

A frontal system moving in from the west will interact with a low along the shoreline to bring a better chance of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures won’t be quite as warm but will remain seasonable in the upper 60s-low to mid-70s Friday-Sunday.

Next week is looking warm but we could see a few more chances of rain at times. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

