Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVVA Logo election graphic
Decision 2022 Primary Election results
A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident.
Deputy dies in off-duty accident
A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Branham mug
UPDATE: Suspect in police custody after two shot at Beckley Country Inn & Suites

Latest News

This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard
At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
Wind, drought combine to make western US fires unstoppable
The U.S. has lost 1 million people to COVID-19.
Tribute to victims as US reaches 1 million COVID deaths