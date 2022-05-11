Advertisement

US Army soldier killed in bear attack on Alaska base

A Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise.
By Connor Matteson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier has died following a bear attack that occurred during a training exercise at Alaska’s Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Base spokesperson Erin Eaton wrote in a press release that while training in an area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, a soldier was attacked by a bear and died from the injuries, KTUU reports.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and Alaska Wildlife troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

Base officials said more information about the incident will be announced as it becomes available, and the name of the soldier who died will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

