Tolliver defends Raleigh County Commission seat


Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on...
Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on Tuesday night.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against a field of three different challengers on Tuesday night.

With 39 percent of the vote, Tolliver beat former W.Va. Senator Daniel Hall at 32 percent, Lucy Lester at 16 percent, and Robert Mooney at 12 percent.

After learning of his win, he credited his victory to the voters. “I think it’s the work I’ve done on water and sewer projects. This year we have two water projects that are going to be turning dirt. We have sewer projects that are going to be turning dirt. I think people realize I work hard and I can’t thank the citizens of Raleigh County enough.”

Tolliver also took the opportunity to thank his opponents for a clean campaign. “We didn’t bad mouth each other and the people made the choice and I’m tickled to death.”

Tolliver has served on the Raleigh County Commission since 2010.

