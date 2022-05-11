Advertisement

Teen accused of killing Spanish high school teacher to be tried as adult, judge ruling

An Iowa judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a high...
An Iowa judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a high school teacher to juvenile court.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A judge in Iowa has denied the request to transfer a case involving a teen who is accused of killing a high school teacher to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber last year.

KCRG reports Graber was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park, and police said she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Goodale faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in a separate trial from Willard Miller.

State officials report both teens would be charged as adults, and Miller has a motion to move his trial to juvenile court, but that has currently not been ruled on.

Attorneys for Goodale said he was a good candidate for rehabilitative efforts. But the state argued the Iowa State Training School would only hold him until he turned 18, limiting the amount of time available for rehabilitation for such a serious offense.

A jury trial for Goodale is scheduled for Aug. 23.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Smoke and flames are seen Monday in San Miguel County, New Mexico. The largest wildfire burning...
Massive New Mexico wildfire leaps ahead with flying embers
Joanne Zephir is accused of making her two children drink bleach, killing her 3-year-old,...
Sheriff: Mother blames ‘voodoo spell’ for forcing her kids to drink bleach, 3-year-old’s death
FILE - Rescue personnel work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Friday, June...
Lawyers: Nearly $1B settlement in Florida condo collapse
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US finds 500 Native American boarding school deaths so far
James Long
James Long returns as Best Virginia head coach for TBT