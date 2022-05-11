Advertisement

Students use ‘skip day’ to raise money for injured classmate

Students raise money for injured student's family
Students raise money for injured student's family(WVVA News)
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Seniors at Summers County High sacrificed time off to relax from school to instead raise money for a classmate recently injured in a crash.

Nick Gill and his family were airlifted to a Charleston hospital after they were involved in a crash on Airport Road in Beaver on Sunday.

While the Class of 2022 was given the opportunity to skip classes on Wednesday as a pre-graduation perk, Gill’s friends spent the day asking for donations with a bake sale and car wash.

“For it to be a workday in the middle of a Wednesday, there has been a lot of people come by,” said Marlee Meador. “We’ve seen a lot of help.”

“He [is] a good guy,” said Greg Angel, one of Gill’s close friends. “You have to know him to really appreciate him. Fun to be around.”

“He’s full of personality,” said Kylie Lilly.

Gill’s friends said they hoped he would be able to join them for graduation on May 20.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

James Long
James Long returns as Best Virginia head coach for TBT
Jonathan Davis and Caleb O'Neal sign with BU
Tazewell baseball duo signs with Bluefield University
Greenbrier Union Negotiations
Greenbrier Hotel Corporation, Council of Labor Unions reach agreement
In Princeton, The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities took to the streets to...
‘Chalk the Walk’ event promotes suicide prevention on Princeton’s Sidewalks