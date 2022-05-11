Shady Spring & Greenbrier East win sectional softball titles, advance to regional play

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two more sectional softball champions were crowned on Tuesday.

CLASS AAA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Greenbrier East 1 - Beckley 0

The Lady Spartans claim the sectional title and advance to regional play next week.

CLASS AA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Shady Spring 3 - Independence 0

The Lady Tigers claim the sectional title and will face Wyoming East next week in regional play.

CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Greenbrier West 4 - Midland Trail 3

Desteney Walker hit a grand slam to put the Lady Cavaliers in front. The two teams will face off again on Wednesday to decide the sectional champion -- 5 PM @ Western Greenbrier Middle School.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.