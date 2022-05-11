Advertisement

Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest


A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
By Annie Moore
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat on Tuesday.

With nearly 52 percent of the vote, Incumbent Republican Sen. Rolland Roberts edged out his opponent, Del. Mick Bates, who finished with 48 percent of the vote.

With no democrats on the ballot in the Primary, Senator Roberts is likely to take the seat in November barring any significant challenge from a write-in candidate.

In an interview with WVVA News just moments after learning of his win, Senator Roberts said “I’m very thankful for all of the support. I’m honored. I’ll continue to be a servant for the people. I’ll continue to do the right thing for Raleigh, Fayette, and Wyoming counties.”

When asked whether he had any regrets about some of the fierce campaigning voters took note of ahead of the election, he said “I regret my face and my name were put on billboards all over Beckley back in October. It’s been a frustrating campaign. I’m disappointed we couldn’t deal with issues and from the get-go it was about personality and things and that’s unfortunate.”

While Senator Roberts took the majority of voters in Raleigh County, Delegate Bates led in both Fayette and Wyoming counties. But in the end it wasn’t enough to make up for Senator Robert’s lead in Raleigh County.

