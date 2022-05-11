New day, same forecast

Today is setting up to be another beautiful day as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will rise into the 70s and low 80s with sunny skies once again.

We will stay dry with mainly clear conditions tonight and temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tomorrow will bring similar conditions. Mainly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 70s and possibly the low 80s for some of the lower elevations. Some more clouds will move in overnight and we may see a few isolated showers developing late as a low-pressure system approaches our area.

Some scattered showers are possible at times throughout the day on Friday. Highs will be a little cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon. The best chance of rain comes on Saturday and we may see a few thunderstorms in the mix as well.

Some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm will continue into the beginning of next week. Temperatures will stay in the 70s for most throughout the first part of the week as well. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

