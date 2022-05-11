Gauley Bridge man arrested for attempted murder in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Gauley Bridge man is facing felony charges in Fayette County.

Deputies responded to a shots fired complaint late Tuesday evening, after witnesses could hear someone yelling for help.

Deputies were flagged down at the Alloy General Ambulance station while responding to the scene, where the found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was transported to Montgomery General Hospital where more gunshot wounds on his body were discovered.

Barton DePaul, 57, of Gauley Bridge, is charged with the felony offenses of malicious wounding and attempted murder. DePaul is being held at the Southern Regional Jail to await court proceeding.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

