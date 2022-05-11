Fair weather still expected into Thursday; rain returns into the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

We should stay mainly clear and again seasonable overnight, with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

EAST VS. WEST TEMPS (WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover by the late afternoon, mainly along and east of I-77, as low pressure off the coast spins a bit of moisture in our direction off of the Atlantic. Highs Thursdsay will range from the low 70s (east) to the low 80s (far west of I-77), with more sun on the western side of the mountains Thursday, While most will stay dry, a stray shower or two will be possible, especially across our eastern facing slopes.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE FRIDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Cloud cover will increase Thursday night, but aside from a few isolated showers, most will still stay dry. Low temps Thursday night will be mild, in the 50s for most.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances will rise into the weekend as low-pressure further influences our weather pattern. Friday, we will see a mix of sun, clouds, and scattered showers/a few t-storms. Severe weather is not looking likely, and rain will be rather hit-or-miss to end the workweek.

RAIN THIS WEEKEND (WVVA WEATHER)

A frontal system moving in from the west will act together with the low along the shoreline to bring a better chance of wider-spread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day(s) Saturday and Sunday. High temps won’t be quite as warm (but still seasonable), in the upper 60s-low to mid-70s Friday-Sunday.

Next week is looking to bring more on and off rain compared to this week.

Stay tuned!

