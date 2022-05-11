Advertisement

Deputy dies in off-duty accident

A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident.
A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident.(None)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Nicholas County Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident, County Commissioner Garrett Cole said in a social media post.

Deputy Travis Lawson was identified as the victim.

Cole posted the following statement:

“Deputy Lawson graduated recently, after being awarded the Perseverance Award and accomplished his goal to become a public servant. We lost Travis today in an off-duty accident. We will remember you, your dedication to Nicholas County for generations to come. Godspeed, Travis.”

Cole went on to say:

“Our hearts break for the Nicholas County Sheriff Department and the family of our Deputy Travis Lawson. Deputy Lawson defied all odds after a series of medical issues and made it through the WV State Police Academy to become a Certified Officer for the NCSD.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest
Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on...
Tolliver defends Raleigh County Commission seat
Alex Mooney
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary
Shady Spring vs. Independence (FILE)
Shady Spring & Greenbrier East win sectional softball titles, advance to regional play
Carol Miller
Rep. Carol Miller renominated in West Virginia GOP primary