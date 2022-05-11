Del. Honaker wins Republican race for 46th House District

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Del. Mike Honaker, who currently represents the 42nd House District in West Virginia, has a chance to move to the 46th District after winning the Republican race in the Tuesday Primary.

The 46th District of the West Virginia House of Delegates makes up parts of Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. In Greenbrier County, Honaker took the lead with 65 percent of the vote; however, his opponent, Karen McCoy, took Pocahontas County with 80 percent. This large lead wasn’t enough for McCoy and Honaker was announced the winner with 51 percent of the total vote.

Following his win, Honaker told WVVA that he is excited to have won the primary and now be the Republican nominee for the General Election in November.

“Obviously, you don’t get to this point by yourself,” he shared. “There’s a team of people that worked on this campaign and I am so grateful for all of them.”

Honaker was appointed to the 42nd District by Gov. Jim Justice and says he feels it’s important to represent those who he already represents in Charleston. He says his campaign is about finding and retaining freedom.

On the Democratic side of the 46th District race, candidate Paul Detch took the win Tuesday night with 67 percent of the votes.

Detch and Honaker will face off against Del. Adam Burkhammer in November.

