Advertisement

Del. Honaker wins Republican race for 46th House District

Del. Mike Honaker
Del. Mike Honaker(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Del. Mike Honaker, who currently represents the 42nd House District in West Virginia, has a chance to move to the 46th District after winning the Republican race in the Tuesday Primary.

The 46th District of the West Virginia House of Delegates makes up parts of Greenbrier and Pocahontas Counties. In Greenbrier County, Honaker took the lead with 65 percent of the vote; however, his opponent, Karen McCoy, took Pocahontas County with 80 percent. This large lead wasn’t enough for McCoy and Honaker was announced the winner with 51 percent of the total vote.

Following his win, Honaker told WVVA that he is excited to have won the primary and now be the Republican nominee for the General Election in November.

“Obviously, you don’t get to this point by yourself,” he shared. “There’s a team of people that worked on this campaign and I am so grateful for all of them.”

Honaker was appointed to the 42nd District by Gov. Jim Justice and says he feels it’s important to represent those who he already represents in Charleston. He says his campaign is about finding and retaining freedom.

On the Democratic side of the 46th District race, candidate Paul Detch took the win Tuesday night with 67 percent of the votes.

Detch and Honaker will face off against Del. Adam Burkhammer in November.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Vince Deeds
Deeds advances to General Election, will face incumbent Sen. Stephen Baldwin
A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest
Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on...
Tolliver defends Raleigh County Commission seat
Alex Mooney
Trump-backed US Rep. Alex Mooney wins W.Va. GOP primary