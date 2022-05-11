Advertisement

Deeds advances to General Election, will face incumbent Sen. Stephen Baldwin

Vince Deeds
Vince Deeds(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - Republican candidate Vince Deeds has won the Primary Election for the 10th Senatorial District. This District includes Greenbrier, Fayette, Monroe, Nicholas and Summers Counties.

Deeds will now go on to face incumbent Sen. Stephen Baldwin in November. Baldwin ran unopposed.

While Deeds took 70 percent of the vote in Greenbrier County, his race in Fayette County wasn’t as easily secured. Republican candidate Mike Steadham took the lead in Fayette County with 71 percent of the vote. Deeds trailed with 21 percent. Steadham also held a majority of the votes in Nicholas County; however, Deeds pushed throughout the night, adding Summers and Monroe County to his list of victories. In the end, with all five counties reporting, Deeds pulled out the win with nearly 49 percent of the vote. Steadham trailed with 42 percent.

Moments after hearing the news of his win, WVVA spoke with Deeds, who shared how he plans to prepare for November.

“What we hope to do and what we plan on doing is building a consensus,” he said. “Go back to the different areas that we are running in in all five of the counties and build a consensus and build a team of people and get on those common issues...”

“There’s a lot of work to be done,” he continued. “There truly is, and, you know, it was a busy time for the past several months, but we are excited. We believe we have a strong message that resonates with everyone...”

Deeds retired from a full career with the West Virginia State Police and is now a full-time pastor at Sanctuary Baptist Church. We also works in the Greenbrier County Courthouse with the Prosecuting Attorney and helps the Greenbrier County Board of Education with various safety and security issues.

