‘Chalk the Walk’ event promotes suicide prevention on Princeton’s Sidewalks

By Glenn Kittle
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In Princeton, The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities took to the streets to promote suicide prevention. The ‘Chalk the Walk’ event invited the community to write positive messages on Mercer Street to brighten someone’s day.

Kathy Easley with the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention says that one positive message has the potential to save a life.

If you are feeling suicidal, you’re urged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-talk. You can also text “Home” to 7-4-1-7-4-1.

