Weather on repeat this week

It’s another chilly morning out there, but we will warm up quickly this afternoon. Highs should hit the mid-70s to low 80s, and we should see plenty of sunshine.

Another clear night is expected which will allow temperatures to drop quickly. Lows are expected to get down into the 40s for most overnight.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very similar with mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s again.

By the end of the workweek, we will see low pressure move back into the region, bringing back the chance of rain. While it doesn’t look like a wash-out, temperatures will be a tad cooler (in the upper 60s and low 70s) on Friday & Saturday and we look to see scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms. Scattered showers and storms will continue into the early part of next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

