Advertisement

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch...
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank.

The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank.

Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays and settings that control windshield defrosters, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that began on May 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Birthdays: 5.10.22
Birthdays: 5.10.22
Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.
NASA wants to send nudes into space
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Alabama corrections officer, inmate planned for shootout before capture, official says
Law enforcement sources said the suspect was found naked inside a Kaimuki fire station.
Man found naked inside fire station bathroom after breaking in, firefighter says
Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.
Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill