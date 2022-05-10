Advertisement

Nebraska voters head to polls as a congressional seat remains vacant

Voters in Nebraska’s first congressional district will vote twice in the next two months.
By David Ade
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For the first time in nearly two decades, Nebraska’s first congressional district will send a new face to Washington, D.C.

This after former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) resigned in March. He was convicted of lying to the FBI over a $30,000 campaign donation from a foreign national.

The winner of Tuesday night’s primary will be on the ballot in November’s general election. The winner of that general election will take office in 2023.

But next month, there will be a special election to fill the seat for the remainder of this year. Republican state Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks have already been chosen by their parties to face off.

This is the first vacant Nebraska congressional seat since 1951.

