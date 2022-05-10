James Monroe beats River View, claims Class A: Region 3 Section 1 softball title
WVSSAC Softball Sectionals
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball sectionals resumed on Monday night...
CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 1
James Monroe 6 - River View 5
The Lady Mavericks claim the sectional title. They will face either Midland Trail or Greenbrier West in regional play.
CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 2
Greenbrier West 12 - Richwood 4 (F/5)
Greenbrier West will face Midland Trail for the sectional title on Tuesday.
CLASS AA: REGION 3 SECTION 2
Independence 4 - Shady Spring 2
The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.
CLASS AAA: REGION 3 SECTION 2
Beckley 2 - Greenbrier East 1
The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.
