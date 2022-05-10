James Monroe beats River View, claims Class A: Region 3 Section 1 softball title

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball sectionals resumed on Monday night...

CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 1

James Monroe 6 - River View 5

The Lady Mavericks claim the sectional title. They will face either Midland Trail or Greenbrier West in regional play.

CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Greenbrier West 12 - Richwood 4 (F/5)

Greenbrier West will face Midland Trail for the sectional title on Tuesday.

CLASS AA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Independence 4 - Shady Spring 2

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.

CLASS AAA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Beckley 2 - Greenbrier East 1

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.

