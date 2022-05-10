Advertisement

James Monroe beats River View, claims Class A: Region 3 Section 1 softball title

WVSSAC Softball Sectionals
By Hannah Howard
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Softball sectionals resumed on Monday night...

CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 1

James Monroe 6 - River View 5

The Lady Mavericks claim the sectional title. They will face either Midland Trail or Greenbrier West in regional play.

CLASS A: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Greenbrier West 12 - Richwood 4 (F/5)

Greenbrier West will face Midland Trail for the sectional title on Tuesday.

CLASS AA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Independence 4 - Shady Spring 2

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.

CLASS AAA: REGION 3 SECTION 2

Beckley 2 - Greenbrier East 1

The two teams will face off again on Tuesday for the sectional title.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Virginia Tech head softball coach Pete D'Amour watches Monday's practice in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech softball heads to ACC tournament as top seed after stellar season
Kenny Osborne
WATCH: Kenny Osborne reflects on time with Concord women’s basketball
Rich Strike (21), with Sonny Leon aboard, beats Epicenter (3), with Joel Rosario aboard, at the...
80-1 long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby
Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd
James Monroe’s Shad Sauvage signs with Alice Lloyd men’s basketball