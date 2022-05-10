Advertisement

Happening Tonight: Rotary Club of Princeton hosts Mardi Bras for a Cause at the CMC

The event is happening from 5 PM to 7 PM on May 10th.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday, May 10th sees the return of Mardi Bras for a Cause at the Chuck Mathena Center.

It is hosted by the Rotary Club of Princeton. The collection drive is accepting undergarments and toiletries for survivors of domestic violence.

The donations collected stay within our communities.

The collection starts at 5 PM until 7 PM at the CMC which is located at 2 Stafford Commons in Princeton, West Virginia.

Past President Lisa Clark stopped by WVVA Today to discuss with our Joshua Bolden about the effort--which you can watch above.

