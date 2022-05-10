Advertisement

Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy sponsors BHS alumni game to help women in need

The game begins at 7 PM on May 11th. Tickets are $5.
By Joshua Bolden
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The local Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy at Bluefield High School is doing what it can to give back.

The group is hosting an alumni basketball game on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Ticket sales and donations will go to non-profits geared at helping area women in need.

The Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy started in 2013 in Atlanta and has since expanded to thousands of schools across our nation--including Bluefield High School.

According the Chick-Fil-A:

This morning Carley Wimmer & Cailyn Hubbard stopped by WVVA Today to discuss with our Joshua Bolden about their impact project--the alumni game--as well as what being part of the academy has meant to them.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Mardi Bras for a Cause
Happening Tonight: Rotary Club of Princeton hosts Mardi Bras for a Cause at the CMC
Birthdays: 5.10.22
Birthdays: 5.10.22
Birthdays: 5.9.22
Birthdays: 5.9.22
Birthdays: 5.6.22 -5.8.22
Birthdays: 5.6.22 -5.8.22