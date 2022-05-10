Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy sponsors BHS alumni game to help women in need

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The local Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy at Bluefield High School is doing what it can to give back.

The group is hosting an alumni basketball game on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Ticket sales and donations will go to non-profits geared at helping area women in need.

The Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy started in 2013 in Atlanta and has since expanded to thousands of schools across our nation--including Bluefield High School.

According the Chick-Fil-A:

This morning Carley Wimmer & Cailyn Hubbard stopped by WVVA Today to discuss with our Joshua Bolden about their impact project--the alumni game--as well as what being part of the academy has meant to them.

