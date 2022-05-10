Advertisement

Biden addresses inflation in White House remarks


President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further address one of the key economic concerns for voters heading into November’s midterm elections.
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden delivered remarks on inflation Tuesday as the White House looks to further address one of the key economic concerns for voters heading into November’s midterm elections.

He cited the war in Ukraine and the quick recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as contributing factors to inflation.

Biden said his administration “taking inflation very seriously.”

He also criticized the “ultra-MAGA Republicans” now in control of the Republican Party, and called out the plan of Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., to have all Americans pay income tax as a tax hike.

The remarks come as the Federal Reserve has called inflation one of the biggest issues facing the global economy.

Russia’s war in Ukraine and surging inflation have supplanted the coronavirus pandemic as the top global financial threats, the Fed said Monday.

While U.S. stocks are falling, economic concerns are on the rise. (CNN, POOL, BEA.GOV)

The remarks were issued in the Fed’s semiannual Financial Stability Report, which highlights areas of concern to central bankers.

In an effort to cool inflation, the Fed last week raised its key interest rate by a half-percentage point, with more rate hikes likely to come.

In addition, gas prices have soared to new highs, according to Gas Buddy.

Despite soaring prices, consumers are still spending, so economists don’t expect a recession anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

