Another cool and dry night ahead, and another warm & sunny day to follow

High pressure remains in control for now
TEMP FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TONIGHT
High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern into tonight and tomorrow, keeping us dry. Tonight, after sundown, we’ll start to cool off. Low temps will eventually drop into the 40s overnight, and we should stay mainly clear through the overnight hours.

TOMORROW
Wednesday will bring yet again more sunshine, and comfortable high temps (slightly above average in most places), topping off in the mid-70s to low 80s. We should have still low humidity and only a few patchy high clouds at best from time to time. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool again with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s.

WEDNESDAY- FUTURECAST
The weather will be on repeat once again as we head into Thursday. We’ll see a bit more high cloud cover develop, but should stay rain-free. Highs will again be warm, in the mid-70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon.

HIGH PRESSURE NOW, LOW PRESSURE LATER
Low pressure will start to slide in and influence our weather pattern by the end of the workweek. We’ll already feel a bit more humidity by Thursday night, and low temps early Friday won’t be as cool, in the 50s. Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, cooler high temps in the upper 60s and low 70s, and the chance for a few scattered showers here & there throughout the day.

RAIN LIKELY THIS WEEKEND
Rain chances will then increase into the weekend, and we are looking rather unsettled Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and 70s and scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Stay tuned!

