Amber Alert canceled for 2 children from Louisiana

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - An Amber Alert for two girls, ages 2 months and 9 years, from Louisiana has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Both the Louisiana State Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos. The two had last been seen Monday evening in Mandeville, Louisiana.

Police were searching for 25-year-old Sergio “David” Hernandez in relation to the children’s alleged abduction, WVUE reported.

