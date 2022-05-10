Advertisement

50 years later: families honor 34 soldiers killed in Vietnam chopper crash

Loved ones flocked to the Vietnam War memorial to commemorate the anniversary Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Tuesday marks 50 years since a helicopter carrying 34 American soldiers crashed in Vietnam, killing everyone on board. This made 34 families instant members of the Gold Star organization for families of the fallen.

Roy Adams was part of the battalion, and the last person to see any of them alive. He’s a member of the Angry Skipper Association, a group of veterans who were part of in D Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry, 1stCavalry (airmobile) Division from 1965 - 1972.

“My true friends are on that wall,” said Adams, “They’ll always be my friends.”

For children of the victims, like Sherry Elenburg who was just a baby when her father Alvin died, hearing stories from those who knew him in war help paint a picture of the man she never got to know.

“He had an infectious laugh,” said Elenburg. “He was loud. Well, we’ve always questioned why we’re so loud.”

The day featured bell tolling for the 34, a color guard, and wreath-laying ceremony.

Chris Harrell was left to raise small children by herself after her husband was killed.

Tuesday, she tells us she feels a sense of community and a closeness to the man she loved.

Her husband, Samuel, piloted the ill-fated flight, which was later determined to have crashed due to a mechanical error.

“He was a man with a huge heart,” said Harrell. “He had not much to say, but when he said something, it meant everything.”

According to the National Park Service, these men are 34 of 58,318 names at the Vietnam War Memorial.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
New Mexico wildfire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest
Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on...
Tolliver defends Raleigh County Commission seat
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard