Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.(itman_47/Getty Images via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A toddler died Tuesday after he fell into a septic tank in South Carolina, officials said.

Dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. for a child that was stuck in a septic tank in Gaffney, along the state’s northern border.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie of New York died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Hawkins was visiting friends in South Carolina with his mother and two siblings. The coroner said his mom noticed he was missing, and during a search of the home, they found the lid on the septic tank upside down.

Hawkins’ pacifier was floating in the water when they removed the lid.

The boy was recovered from the septic tank and CPR was started, but he was pronounced dead at Cherokee Medical Center.

“This is such a tragic event,” coroner Dennis Fowler said. “This family needs our prayers.”

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Volatile conditions are threatening to fuel massive infernos in New Mexico. (KOAT, GILBERT...
New Mexico wildfire costs top $65M; blaze moves closer to Taos
Odesa, the vital Black Sea port, has increasingly been bombarded in recent days. Ukrainian...
Russia pummels port of Odesa in attempt to disrupt supplies
A winner is declared after a fierce fight for the 9th Dist. Senate seat.
Roberts edges out Bates in 9th Dist. Senate contest
Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver defended his seat against three challengers on...
Tolliver defends Raleigh County Commission seat
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard