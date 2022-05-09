Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF/Gray News) - After 11 days, escaped inmate Casey White and former jail official Vicky White have been found and were arrested on Monday afternoon in Indiana.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Casey White and Vicky White were captured in Evansville after a police chase ended in a crash.

Vicky White was seriously injured due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding. Casey White has minor injuries.

WAFF reported Vicky White later died due to the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Wedding said Vicky was driving a black Cadillac at the time of the chase.

An Evansville police officer located the Cadillac after authorities received several tips on a possible spotting of the two fugitives.

The 2006 Ford F-150 that was found abandoned at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville on Monday has been impounded.

2006 Ford F-150 found in Evansville car wash believed to be used by Casey White and Vicky White; man believed to be Casey pictured. (U.S. Marshals Service)

“You don’t know who you can trust. I’ve never experienced a week like this in my career,” Sheriff Singleton said.

Singleton said there is no evidence at this time that anyone else was involved.

Over 100 investigators are working this case. Border patrol has been on alert since April 29.

On the afternoon of April 29, the inmate and assistant director of corrections were reported missing.

Casey White and Vicky White left the detention center at 9:30 a.m., allegedly heading to the courthouse.

In an update later that same day, Singleton said Vicky White was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the time of the escape.

Singleton confirmed later that there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation.

The new video shows Vicky White at a hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

During a news conference, Singleton said that Vicky White stayed at a hotel near where the getaway car was parked.

Video shows Vicky White at the hotel the night before helping Casey White escape.

According to WAFF’s independent investigation, the two had a “special relationship.”

Friday marks Day 8 in the search for the escaped inmate and former corrections officer. (Source: WAFF)

To submit information regarding the Casey White or Vicky White, call 1-800-336-0102 or download the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

