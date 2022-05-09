Advertisement

Two shot at Beckley Country Inn & Suites

Country Inn & Suites
Country Inn & Suites(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - At 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at the Harper Road Country Inn and Suites. Several other departments, including the West Virginia State Police, State Police Special Response Team and the Beckley Police Department, also responded.

According to police, two gunshot victims were found on the third floor of the hotel. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Police have not released the victims’ names but are expected to do so after the families have been notified.

WVVA reached out to Sheriff Scott Van Meter, who says no arrests have been made at this time and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP (7867).

Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

