Advertisement

Three transported to hospital for critical injuries after head on collision

Wreck
Wreck(Beaver VFD)
By Megan Brandl
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, May 8, units from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to a crash on Airport Rd.

Additional help was sent from Ghent VFD after the incident was updated to an entrapment call.

Once they arrived, Beaver VFD confirmed that two people were trapped in a vehicle and the jaws of life were used to get them out.

Coal City VFD was asked to assist with a landing zone for two air medic helicopters. The helicopters transported the three patients with critical injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

WVVA's April Student of the Month
April 2022 Student of the Month: Ashton Jessee
WVVA's Teacher of the Month - Katie Hincher
April 2022 Teacher of the Month: Ms. Katie Hincher
Birthdays: 5.9.22
Birthdays: 5.9.22
Country Inn & Suites
Two shot at Beckley Country Inn & Suites