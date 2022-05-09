Three transported to hospital for critical injuries after head on collision

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Sunday, May 8, units from the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) responded to a crash on Airport Rd.

Additional help was sent from Ghent VFD after the incident was updated to an entrapment call.

Once they arrived, Beaver VFD confirmed that two people were trapped in a vehicle and the jaws of life were used to get them out.

Coal City VFD was asked to assist with a landing zone for two air medic helicopters. The helicopters transported the three patients with critical injuries.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Dept. is handling the investigation.

