April 2022 Teacher of the Month: Ms. Katie Hincher

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - On behalf of Cole Chevrolet and WVVA, we would like to congratulate our April Teacher of the Month--Ms. Katie Hincher

Hincher is a teacher at Bluewell Elementary School.

She says she wants to make her lessons fun for the kids in her classroom to create a comfortable environment.

“I try to make things fun and create some fun lessons that help them feel comfortable. I was shy growing up and I still am quite shy. So I really try to pick those students out and give them some confidence,” said Hincher.

Congratulations Ms. Hincher.

