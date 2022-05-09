Sunny skies will be the trend this week

It’s chilly out there this morning but we will warm up quickly later today. High temperatures are expected to top off in the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will climb up into the upper 60s and 70s today with mainly sunny skies. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight which will allow us to cool down quickly. Lows will get down into the 40s and possibly the upper 30s for some.

Mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 30s and 40s are expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly sunny skies will stick around through the majority of the week as high pressure takes control. Temperatures will warm up even more with most getting into the 70s and some of the lower elevations could get up into the 80s at times.

Warm and dry conditions are expected for the next several days. (WVVA WEATHER)

Rain chances return towards the end of the week as a cut-off low makes its way into the region. We aren’t expecting a washout, but some scattered showers are possible at times Friday-Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Rain chances return towards the end of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.