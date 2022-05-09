Advertisement

Pair of organizations work to create a safe place for people to recover

Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest taking applications for residents.
Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest taking applications for residents.
By Jamie Leigh Reichert
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Taking a leap for recovering can be hard and the people behind Brian’s Safehouse and Sparrow’s Nest know it’s not an easy task to ask for help. What is it about this program that is so special or different than the other programs?

Brian’s Safe house and Sparrow’s Nest is a faith based recovery residential program set out to help those who need a safe place to recover.

“We provide just the skill sets that they need to learn how to face their addictions, face the issues that caused their addictions, and then how to resist the triggers. We give them the answers and we believe the answer is Jesus Christ,” said Leslie Pease, Communications Director, Brian’s Safehouse.

The owners Leon and Danita created this program in memory of their son who passed away of an overdose in 2006. After doing their research and gathered the support from the community Brian’s Safehouse opened its doors April 2008 and Sparrows Nest opened in May 2016. The program is all about helping individuals overcome their addiction.

“Any addiction messes with your brain and until it’s healed and beginning to clear out then you really can’t even hope to make the right decisions. So, I would say give that year. Take that step, do whatever you need to do,” said Pease.

Leon teaches a class on Wednesday’s called Living Free and they encourage families to come because it teaches about enabling, setting boundaries, and manipulation. The program also offers scholarships for residents so you never have to pay to get help.

The Safehouse is there for anyone who needs it, they know the road to recovery doesn’t happen overnight, for them they say it takes a year.

To learn more about Brian’s Safehouse and their practices you can click here. Home (brianssafehouse.org)

