It’s been a dry start to the week, & we look to stay that way a while!

We’ve got a cool night ahead of us tonight, but we do look to stay dry! Low temps tonight will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s for most. While most of us will stay above freezing tonight, a few places could get cold enough for frost. If you have any sensitive plants, make sure to cover them up and bring them indoors!

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for southeastern Pocahontas county overnight-early Tuesday.

With high pressure in control, we look warm and dry again Tuesday. Highs should hit the mid-70s to low 80s, and we should see plenty of sunshine. Low temps Tuesday night will be in the 40s under mainly clear skies.

Wednesday and Thursday should again bring mainly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s again.

By the end of the workweek, we will see low pressure move back into the region, bringing a renewed chance of rain. While it doesn’t look like a wash-out, temps will be a tad cooler (in the upper 60s and low 70s) on Friday & Saturday and we look to see scattered showers...

