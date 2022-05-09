April 2022 Student of the Month: Ashton Jessee

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On behalf of Cole Chevrolet and WVVA -- we would like to congratulate our April Student of the Month, Ashton Jessee.

Jessee is a student at Graham Intermediate School and his peers say that he is kind-hearted and always willing to help out.

Ashton says that he wants to help students enjoy their day while they’re at school.

“Well, I always wanted to help people, have a better mood and stuff like that,” said Jessee.

Congratulations Ashton!!

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.