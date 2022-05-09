Advertisement

585K pounds of ready-to-eat chicken recalled; may be undercooked

An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer...
An example of a label from the Wayne Farms, LLC recall of ready-to-eat chicken. Customer complaints that the chicken appeared to be undercooked led to the recall, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service stated.(USDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) - Approximately 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillet products have been recalled by Wayne Farms, LLC, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

It is an expansion of a recall in April that originally included about 30,000 pounds of product. Customer complaints that the chicken appeared to be undercooked led to the recall, the FSIS stated in a news release.

Brand names on the items include Chef’s Line and Chef’s Craft. Photos of labels can be seen on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The following products are in the recall and were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30:

  • 9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
  • 6-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.
  • 16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations, FSIS stated. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Consumers were urged not to eat the products and restaurants not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

People with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

