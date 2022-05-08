Advertisement

Sunny skies are in the works for tomorrow as High Pressure moves in.

Temperatures the next few days will linger in the 70s!
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Happy Mother’s Day! Today may be a cloudy day, but all of the mothers out there provide those missing rays of sunshine! Getting down to the weather, tonight is going to be a chilly one, so we might need to run the heat tonight. The clouds today will prevent the ground from getting very warm leaving us with temperatures in the low to mid-30s overnight. We will see these clouds stick around until later in the night, as we see decreasing clouds leading to a wonderful day tomorrow.

Tomorrow we will start out the day with sunny skies, though temperatures will still remain cool in the early morning. By around lunchtime, we will warm up into the 60s, and may even reach 70 degrees by the late afternoon. Overall a beautiful day to do outdoor activities, so make sure to take advantage of that if you want!

This pattern of sunny skies and warm temperatures will continue into the latter half of the week. We could see some rain moving in on Friday afternoon.

