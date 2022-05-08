Advertisement

Single vehicle accident reported on Athens Road

By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Mercer County dispatch a vehicle has crashed into a tree along Athens Road near Grace Christian Church. The call came in at approximately 3:50pm on Sunday, May 8. State Police, Princeton Rescue Squad, East River and Athens Fire Departments are on scene.

Details are very limited at this time but stay with WVVA as we learn more.

