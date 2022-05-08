Advertisement

Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer and Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Disibbio set to face-off following Tuesday primary

Archer is set to be Tuesday's lone Republican candidate, with Disibbio as the only Democrat
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bill Archer (R) and Jeff Disibbio (D) are running uncontested for Tuesday’s primary election for a seat as a Mercer County Commissioner. Archer, the incumbent, and Disibbio, currently president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias, will be set to face-off in the general election scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

WVVA spoke with the two candidates in the lead-up to Tuesday’s primary. They each spoke on their different backgrounds, and why they’re fit for the job.

“I had a background in journalism here locally for 30-plus years and I covered it and I thought that perhaps I can make a difference,” said Archer. “But I tell you, I learned a lot more after I got in the commission seat.”

“My work in the banking industry has afforded me a lot of different opportunities to be on multiple boards and see businesses and government from all different aspects,” said Disibbio.

The candidates also touched on their visions for the future of Mercer County.

“We’ve heard Mercer County say the state stops in Beckley, you know, we’re ignored down here,” said Disibbio. “And for the most part a big reason for that is the division that we’ve had between the cities and the county area. So what we would like to do, what I would like to do is really try to unify that, bring them together, have one voice and if we have that one voice then we could be a force on the state level.”

“We’ve already made some pretty good strides in tourism trying to develop our water and hiking trail system, and also with saluting our veterans, and families of veterans with Gold Star Family monument that we’ve got,” said Archer. “And just in general working with, making our airport the best airport, the best general aviation airport that we could possibly do, and trying to stay within our budget and do things in a reasonable way.”

Despite different parties and some clear differences though -- it remained clear that both candidates are confident in the voters’ decision either way.

“During my first term I have made some positive inroads in several areas and I would like to be able to continue those things,” said Archer. “But should the voters choose to elect Mr. Disibbio I’m sure he would be a fine representative as well.”

“I’m a friend of Bill’s. I consider him a friend, I’m a fan of what he has done,” said Disibbio. “I feel that my positions that I’ve had in the past have really uniquely positioned me to be able to, to understand a more well-rounded view of the county.”

