Advertisement

First annual Lil’ Tony Webster memorial basketball tournament held in Bluefield

Family and friends of Tony Webster III joined in on Saturday's basketball tournament in his honor
Family and friends of Tony Webster III joined in on Saturday's basketball tournament in his honor(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first annual Lil’ Tony Webster Memorial basketball tournament was held at Bluefield, W.Va’s Bluefield Recreation Department Saturday, as family and friends of the late high school football player joined in on the tournament.

17 year-old Tony Webster III passed away in 2019 following an unexpected aneurysm. Participants in Saturday’s tournament said it was the exact type of event Webster would have loved to take part in.

Funds raised through a fee to join the tournament are set to help fund a local student’s journey into higher education.

“We have each team pay a certain amount of money and all of it gets donated toward Lil’ Tony’s scholarship foundation,” said Braeden Crews. “So at the end of the day I mean, it’s for a good cause and it’s also helping him out with the foundation.”

Webster’s father said the scholarship will be awarded to a Mercer County student, and that they plan to continue the basketball tournament in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fatalities reported in car accident
Mother, daughter, firefighter dead after car goes into Elk River in murder-suicide
Police response to College Ave. in Bluefield, W.Va., around 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Police: Man in custody, second wanted in Bluefield drive-by
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Mercer County around 4:30 Monday afternoon
Mercer County home badly damaged in fire Monday
Another attorney is joining forces with attorneys Tim Lupardus and Zach Whitten to address a...
Attorney reacts to jail report, plans to seek federal civil rights class action
Mother Daughter Look Alike Contest

Latest News

Kenny Osborne
WATCH: Kenny Osborne reflects on time with Concord women’s basketball
Brian's Safehouse and Sparrow's Nest taking applications for residents.
Pair of organizations work to create a safe place for people to recover
Details are very limited at this time but stay with WVVA as we learn more.
Single vehicle accident reported on Athens Road
Archer is set to be Tuesday's lone Republican candidate, with Disibbio as the only Democrat
Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer and Chamber of Commerce CEO Jeff Disibbio set to face-off following Tuesday primary