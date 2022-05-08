First annual Lil’ Tony Webster memorial basketball tournament held in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The first annual Lil’ Tony Webster Memorial basketball tournament was held at Bluefield, W.Va’s Bluefield Recreation Department Saturday, as family and friends of the late high school football player joined in on the tournament.

17 year-old Tony Webster III passed away in 2019 following an unexpected aneurysm. Participants in Saturday’s tournament said it was the exact type of event Webster would have loved to take part in.

Funds raised through a fee to join the tournament are set to help fund a local student’s journey into higher education.

“We have each team pay a certain amount of money and all of it gets donated toward Lil’ Tony’s scholarship foundation,” said Braeden Crews. “So at the end of the day I mean, it’s for a good cause and it’s also helping him out with the foundation.”

Webster’s father said the scholarship will be awarded to a Mercer County student, and that they plan to continue the basketball tournament in the coming years.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.