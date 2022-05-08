Advertisement

Clinch Valley’s Advanced Wound Center receives national recognition

Members of the Advanced Wound Care Center at Clinch Valley Health
Members of the Advanced Wound Care Center at Clinch Valley Health(Clinch Valley Health)
By Robert Castillo
Published: May. 8, 2022
RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - Clinch Valley Health’s Advanced Wound Care Center has been recognized on a national level. The center is the recipient of the Center of Distinction Award by Healogics. The award is the result of outstanding clinical outcomes for a year straight and a patient satisfaction rate above 92 percent. The center works to provide care to patients suffering from diabetics foot ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed.

“For us it’s an achievement but for our patients here we are committed to a high standard of wound care in the United States. Also we do provide a compassionate and dedicated healing process,” said Dr. Jamal Sahyouni.

Dr. Sahyouni says the center accepts self referrals for anyone seeking treatment for a wound.

